Senate impeachment trial of Trump officially begins

More
The history-making moment included the swearing in of Chief Justice John Roberts.
4:59 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate impeachment trial of Trump officially begins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:59","description":"The history-making moment included the swearing in of Chief Justice John Roberts. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68338175","title":"Senate impeachment trial of Trump officially begins","url":"/WNT/video/senate-impeachment-trial-trump-officially-begins-68338175"}