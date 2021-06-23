Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law

More
Despite Democrats not having the 60 votes necessary to overcome a GOP filibuster on the revised For the People Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s holding a vote.
2:39 | 06/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:39","description":"Despite Democrats not having the 60 votes necessary to overcome a GOP filibuster on the revised For the People Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s holding a vote.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78429946","title":"Senate to vote on Democrats' election reform law","url":"/WNT/video/senate-vote-democrats-election-reform-law-78429946"}