Senators sworn in as jurors in Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial

There will likely not be enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump. GOP Sen. Rand Paul held a vote on whether the trial itself is unconstitutional, because Trump is no longer in office.
3:13 | 01/27/21

