Transcript for Severe spring storms running wild across the US

Next to the severe storms, that funnel cloud in palm beach, Florida. Just 1 of 80 reported tornadoes. You see it there, across the country in the last five days. Storms sweeping from Texas through the northeast, leaving a trail of damage in its wake, and dangerous flash flooding as well. Nearly 10 inches of rain in some places triggering some risky rescues around Austin. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano now with the latest. Reporter: Tonight, that relentless storm system pounding the south. The reported tornado mangling the roof of this building and turning over trucks. That building is completely demolished. But everybody walked out of that building. Reporter: Six reported twisters in the last 36 hours. And nearly 80 in the 5 days this storm has been hammering so much of the country. The system also causing deadly flooding. At least five killed. Authorities finding the latest victim after trying to drive through floodwaters. The rapid waters caught an individual there, and his car was washed away. Reporter: Dozens were pulled from the water after torrential downpours and flash flooding in Texas. The area slammed over the last several days with powerful thunderstorms. Dazzling displays of lightning in the skies as creeks are overrun with water and mud. The storm also unloading in the midwest, which is already underwater. The Mississippi river, already at flood stage for more than 40 days and at some places, at its highest level on record. In Davenport this levee over run sending people running for safety. Rob joins now live with the latest forecast. More storms headed east, rob? Reporter: Yeah. This thing is finally on the move, Tom. It's been with us for five days, a stuck system, but it will bring a lot of rain with it. Flood watches have been extended through New Jersey. Here it is on the radar scope. It has several arms of precip with this, and watch out for Montgomery. Later on tonight, the Carolinas get into the rough stuff, and heavy rain ahead of that, will get into Virginia, D.C. And Pennsylvania by morning. Philadelphia as well, heavy stuff through New York by 9:00 A.M., and a coastal low. Rain and wind, and a lot of rain with this. It has a history of it. 2 to 4 inches of it, and more spots on the ground, and still wet here in the northeast. Tomorrow will be a bit of a mess. Tom? All right, rob. Thank you.

