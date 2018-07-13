-
Now Playing: Severe storm watch, possible twisters in the northern Plains
-
Now Playing: Severe storm threat across several states
-
Now Playing: Girl with 3-D hand bringing awareness to rare disease with every throw
-
Now Playing: Severe storm threat in Midwest as monsoon rains drench Southwest
-
Now Playing: Officers caught on bodycam deciding driver's fate with a coin flip
-
Now Playing: Baseball memorabilia on display
-
Now Playing: Onetime video rental giant almost down to its final store
-
Now Playing: Driver arrested after allegedly dragging a state trooper for a mile
-
Now Playing: Daring helicopter rescue of 6 climbers and hiker on Mount Hood
-
Now Playing: Officers caught on video flipping coin to decide if they'll arrest driver
-
Now Playing: Dangerous rip currents interfere with summer beach fun
-
Now Playing: FBI agent Peter Strzok grilled at joint hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with Queen as protests ramp up in England, Thai cave latest
-
Now Playing: Hammer-wielding men trying to steal from store scared off by owner with gun
-
Now Playing: USC student's disappearance baffles parents
-
Now Playing: Do Amazon's Prime Day deals live up to the hype?
-
Now Playing: Shooting of reputed Mafia associate's son outside his home caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows Texas officer use Taser on teen with autism
-
Now Playing: Woman who was abandoned at birth sets out to meet her biological siblings
-
Now Playing: FBI agent fends off GOP attacks over Trump texts