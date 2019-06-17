Transcript for Severe storms and flooding expected across the country

Next tonight, millions bracing for major rain and flooding this week from Colorado, all the way to the east coast, from D.C. Through philly in the next 24 hours. At least 20 reported tornadoes in eight states. An ef-2 tornado destroying a church in Indiana. And this system stretching through the northeast in the middle of the week. And the amount of rain we're talking about is serious. Let's talk to ginger zee, who is timing this out for us. Hey, ginger. Reporter: Hey, David. A severe thunderstorm watch just to our south has parts of Maryland reporting nearly golf ball-sized hail. That's just one of the threats. Philadelphia to Atlantic City, Dover and Baltimore, even D.C., watch tonight for danieling wind. That's the severe weather part of it. But a lot is forming across the stationary front. Plenty of tropical moisture flowing a couple of lows that will act like impulses over the next couple of days. What that means to you, you'll have rain. And some places, a lot of it. Overall, one to three, but some spots, up to four inches, David. Ginger, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.