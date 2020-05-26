Severe storms this Memorial Day

More
Flash flooding is possible across areas of Florida due to heavy rain.
0:12 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms this Memorial Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Flash flooding is possible across areas of Florida due to heavy rain.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70875131","title":"Severe storms this Memorial Day","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-memorial-day-70875131"}