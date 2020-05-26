Now Playing: Iowa tornado rips roof off home

Now Playing: Authorities struggle to contain coronavirus outbreaks in food industry

Now Playing: Many Americans defy social distancing as country approaches grim milestone

Now Playing: Worries arise that weather will delay NASA and SpaceX’s historic launch

Now Playing: Inspiring stories of World War 2 veterans dealing with the coronavirus

Now Playing: FBI joins multi-state manhunt for a suspected killer

Now Playing: Mom starts organization to help support US troops

Now Playing: A nurse fighting COVID-19 on the front lines loses father to the virus

Now Playing: Lifeguards' new life-saving techniques as beaches reopen amid the pandemic

Now Playing: AAA expects record-low Memorial Day travel during the pandemic

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: How an Illinois senator is battling the pandemic from home

Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 25, 2020

Now Playing: COVID-19 shutdown has left millions of nightlife workers unemployed

Now Playing: Husband brings date nights to pregnant wife's hospital window

Now Playing: Detroit mom on how child care helped her keep job as a healthcare worker

Now Playing: Officer rescues ducklings from storm drain