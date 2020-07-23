Severe storms ratchet up as 3 tropical systems churn over Atlantic and Pacific

More
A potential tropical storm is expected to reach Texas Friday, tropical storm Gonzalo could turn into a hurricane in the Atlantic, and Hurricane Douglas could pass Hawaii over the weekend.
0:24 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms ratchet up as 3 tropical systems churn over Atlantic and Pacific

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"A potential tropical storm is expected to reach Texas Friday, tropical storm Gonzalo could turn into a hurricane in the Atlantic, and Hurricane Douglas could pass Hawaii over the weekend.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71951806","title":"Severe storms ratchet up as 3 tropical systems churn over Atlantic and Pacific","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-ratchet-tropical-systems-churn-atlantic-pacific-71951806"}