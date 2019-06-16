Transcript for Severe storms stretching from Texas to the Northeast

And we move to the severe weather threat stretching from Texas to the northeast. 40 million in the storm zone. At least 17 reported tornadoes and damaging winds in the past 24 hours. One of them destroying this church in Indiana. Torrential rain and flash flooding as well. Diane Macedo with the images tonight. Reporter: Tonight, dangerous weather is slamming Texas to the midatlantic with at least 17 reported tornadoes in the past 24 hours. We've seen the tornado start forming, and a roof flew off one of the houses. Reporter: Four of the twisters confirmed in central Indiana. There's debris everywhere in the air. Reporter: The storms knocked over semi trailers. As an ef-1 tore through with winds up to 100 miles an hour. Drone video showing warehouses torn apart. This group seeking shelter in the freezer of a restaurant. We saw the trees coming down, they told us to come back. Reporter: Northwest of Oklahoma City, you can see this massive tornado illuminated by lightning. In Kansas, torrential rains flooded roads, stranding cars. Now, parts of Texas are getting slammed for the second time in a week. We've got trees coming down. Reporter: With a tornado warning triggering sirens in Dallas. And our weather team tells us dangerous storms could hit from Texas to D.C. And philly in the next few hours. Tom? Diane, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.