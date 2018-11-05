Severe storms threatening to disrupt Mother's Day plans

More
Potential wind damage and rounds of rain were expected from Chicago to Philadelphia.
0:54 | 05/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe storms threatening to disrupt Mother's Day plans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55109905,"title":"Severe storms threatening to disrupt Mother's Day plans","duration":"0:54","description":"Potential wind damage and rounds of rain were expected from Chicago to Philadelphia. ","url":"/WNT/video/severe-storms-threatening-disrupt-mothers-day-plans-55109905","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.