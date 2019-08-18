Transcript for Severe summer storms bringing in damaging winds and torrential rains

We begin with dangerous weather, battering millions from the midwest to the northeast. The powerful line of storms triggering a microburst outside of Pittsburgh, causing electrical wires to pop. The system toppling trees, ripping the roof off of one building, and partially collapsing another. And take a look at this lightning show on a Kansas interstate. The extreme weather threat is not over, and there could be more for Monday. Here's rob Marciano. Reporter: Tonight, severe storms bringing damaging winds and torrential rains to millions. In Kansas, watch this lightning packed storm caught on camera. A lightning strike is blamed for this house fire in Overland Park. Overnight in Walton, ferocious winds of more than 70 miles per hour derailing dozens of cars on this train. In North Carolina, strong gusts brought down trees across Charlotte this weekend. Watch as surveillance cameras capture this tree falling onto a car. Officials say one person suffered traumatic injuries when another tree slammed onto a mobile home. Heavy rains blamed for this 50-car pileup outside of Durham. Traffic backed up for miles. In millvale, Pennsylvania, this home security video obtained by WTAE shows trash cans sweeping across the yard, branches torn off trees, and sparks from a utility pole. This is one of the worst I've ever seen. We're just glad there was no casualties. Reporter: Meanwhile, a microburst tearing through an eight-block radius, destroying parts of this building. This billboard smashing right into it. The storm toppling power lines leaving many without power. Rob Marciano joining us live. You're following a threatening line of storms? Reporter: We have that, a line moving through eastern Pennsylvania and upstate new and that's all ahead of this watch box, the atmosphere primed for action. Pushing east overnight and through the day tomorrow, running into a lot of tropical moisture. We'll look for those boomers to reinvigorate tomorrow in time for the evening commute. Ahead of that, big-time heat tomorrow. Heat advisories up for Philadelphia, New York, new Jersey, much of Connecticut. Could see temperatures could be up into the mid-90s. Rob, thank you.

