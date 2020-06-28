Severe thunderstorms hit Chicago area

More
The storms continued to move into the Northeast, delivering damaging winds and possible tornadoes.
0:34 | 06/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe thunderstorms hit Chicago area

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:34","description":"The storms continued to move into the Northeast, delivering damaging winds and possible tornadoes. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71495311","title":"Severe thunderstorms hit Chicago area","url":"/WNT/video/severe-thunderstorms-hit-chicago-area-71495311"}