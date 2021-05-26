Transcript for Severe weather threat heading East Tuesday night

The alerts as were on the air tonight for damaging winds large hail possible tornadoes again tonight. And and the threat tomorrow in the northeast let's get what you chief meteorologist intercede traffic and all hi ginger. Hey there David from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan down to New Mexico we have this cold front draped. Right in the middle the country it is fired up storms Wisconsin already had a severe thunderstorm watch loss a year in line for that. And then batten down the Childress an Abilene all we'll see those storms approach tonight so keep that in mind damaging wind the main threat and as this front moves east. It starts to impact Cleveland Pittsburgh and meet New England by tomorrow. Again that's going to be seventy plus mile per hour winds gonna feel hot and stormy had a statement two doozy with us tonight we'll see you tomorrow morning and Jimmy ginger.

