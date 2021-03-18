Severe weather threat in the South

The Storm Prediction Center warns of a rare “high risk” threat level for intense long-track tornados. Multiple twisters were spotted in Alabama and Mississippi.
3:05 | 03/18/21

Severe weather threat in the South

