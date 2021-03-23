Severely overcrowded tent facility on Southern border

Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar took and posted pictures that showed migrants on the floor in cramped pods. The Biden administration refuses to call the situation a crisis.
4:24 | 03/23/21

