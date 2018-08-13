Transcript for Shooter in 'stand your ground' case arrested on manslaughter charge

There was a major reveal today in that stand your god caseaking nato adlines. You'll remember the case in Florida, a whiteustomer angry with a black couple over where they rk black fatr pushes back. The customer then sho and the blackat in front ofittle boy. E sheriff initially said was stand your nd. Cht cuomer. ABC's Vick to oqu ohe ca again tonht from florida.ter: Tonight orida prosecutor deciding this fatal shooting outside a convenience store wa manslaughter.poting Micha da fothe death markeis mcglockton.foweeks, members of the community has called justice.hael drejk P point-k, is a cold blooded murderer. And hemarkeis' life without a send thought. Reporter: It all starwhen Drejka confronted Mcglockton's friend for pa haicap spot whhe was when mcgcomes outside, see the Aument anshoves drejo then pulls out a gun D . The the of this seen he stumbling back into the store. His 5-yearon watching him die. It's a memohat's alwa going to with my 5-year-o my tee kids wi be withoua far. Reporr:aimed self-defense under Florida's controversial D your god and the shiff refuseto charge him. Under these circumstances, we can Noke an Arre. Reporter: Now the sheriff saying H suppose the S eycision. Today, ously, I W ppy, I was ecstaticbout it, but jus sorry it too so long. Rore say dre K has a history threatening R driver he appears in court tomorrow. Vid? Vihank Yo he new headline tonight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.