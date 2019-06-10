Transcript for Shooting rampage inside a bar leaves 4 dead, 5 injured

Next to that manhunt in Kansas City for two men who allegedly opened fire in a crowded bar, shooting nine people. Killing four of them. The bodies of the victims now taken away in a coroner's van. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the search is on for a pair of gunmen police say are seen here in these just released surveillance images. Witnesses say the two walked into a packed Kansas City, Kansas, bar overnight and opened at least nine people were shot, four of them killed. Their ages ranging from 20s to 50s. We went inside and found four hispanic males that had been shot and were deceased. Outside, we located five more victims that were transported to area hospitals. Reporter: Authorities say the incident may have stemmed from a dispute between one of the suspects and the bartender hours before the shooting. But just after 1:00 A.M., witnesses say the two people may have entered from the back of the tequila kc bar, both armed with handguns. At least 40 people inside. I can't think, you know, why somebody would want to do this. Reporter: Investigators are now interviewing witnesses, trying to piece together what exactly happened. Tom, this neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, is in shock. This is an extremely tight-knit community. Two of the shooting victims are actually related. The family says one is in the hospital, and the other didn't survive. Tom? Stephanie, thank you. Now to the series of

