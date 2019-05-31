Now Playing: Active shooter incident at Virginia Beach courthouse

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for a gunman in Texas

Now Playing: Mega Millions reaches $444 million jackpot

Now Playing: Florida gator breaks into woman's kitchen

Now Playing: FDA hearing on CBD may be allowed in US

Now Playing: New details in missing 4-year-old Houston girl

Now Playing: Terrifying video of toddler's close call in pool

Now Playing: Desperate search for missing mother continues

Now Playing: New Mexico student tased by deputy

Now Playing: Meet the new champions from the Scripps National Spelling Bee

Now Playing: Delaware woman survived beating at Dominican Republic resort

Now Playing: Emergency evacuations due to flooding in Arkansas

Now Playing: Shooting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Now Playing: 11 victims dead after workplace shooting in Virginia Beach

Now Playing: New DHS report: 'Dangerous overcrowding' in migrant detention centers

Now Playing: Infant, toddler found safe at triple murder scene

Now Playing: Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open, judge orders

Now Playing: A look into the abortion ban battle waging across the US