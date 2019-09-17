Transcript for The showdown with Iran

Next tonight, the search for answers. That massive attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. U.S. Investigators are now on the ground there tonight, and what we're learning. Here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz now. Reporter: Tonight, a U.S. Team on the ground in Saudi Arabia, gathering what a U.S. Official calls compelling forensic evidence from the remnants of the some 20 drones and nearly a dozen cruise missiles. An official says they are recovered a nearly fully intact cruise missal and they're closely examining this image from saw DI social media. It appears to be missile wreckage. They'll take things like flight control services and match them to known Iranian pictures of the cruise missiles they build. Reporter: A senior administration official tells ABC they believe weapons were fired from Iran. President trump, who days ago called the U.S. "Locked and loaded," says he's not looking for war. They'd like to make a deal. I know they'd like to make a deal. At some point, it will work out. Reporter: But Iran's supreme leader saying today, there will be no negotiations at any level with the United States. Since president trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, there have been more attacks than ever and major ones. And Iran is now back on the path to increasing its nuclear capabilities. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo now headed to Saudi to coordinate any response to this latest attack. Martha, thank you. Next, to the fireworks on capitol hill, as the house

