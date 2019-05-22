Transcript for The showdown at the White House

A remarkable showdown at the white house today. President trump storming out of a meeting with democratic leaders. Hastily calling reporters to the rose garden after something house speaker Nancy Pelosi had said earlier in the day. What was it that set the president off? And how did speaker Pelosi then respond? Mary Bruce on the hill again tonight. Reporter: Moments before heading to the white house this morning, house speaker Nancy Pelosi took a direct shot at president trump. We believe the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. Reporter: Furious that the president refuses to cooperate with congressional investigations, Pelosi is under mounting pressure from Democrats to impeach. Back at the white house, the president was watching. He made Pelosi and democratic leaders wait for their scheduled meeting on infrastructure. Arriving late, he shook no hands, and immediately let loose on the speaker, calling her comments "Terrible." Then he marched right into the rose garden to unload. I walk in to look at people that had just said that I was doing a cover-up. I don't do cover-ups. Reporter: The president declared he will not work with Democrats on infrastructure or any other issue until they stop investigating him. You can go down the investigation track and you can go down the investment track, or the track of, let's get things done for the American people. Reporter: Back on the hill, Democrats said they were taken aback. To watch what happened in the white house would make your jaw drop. Reporter: They called the whole thing a setup, saying trump was never serious about negotiating a $2 trillion plan to rebuild the country's crumbling bridges, roads and infrastructure. For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part, he just took a pass, and it just makes me wonder why he did that. In any event, I pray for the president of the United States. Reporter: But on the question of impeachment, Pelosi wouldn't answer. If this is a cover-up, why not move to begin impeachment? How can you have any negotiations with this white house if this is how you communicate? You tried, Mary. She's back up live on the hill tonight. And Mary, as all this played out, another breaking headline, as you have reported here on this broadcast, congressional Democrats have been trying to get the president's financial records, of course, that battle now in the courts. And today, a second judge now ruling in congress' favor. Reporter: Well, David, the president tried to block his long-time lender Deutsche Bank from completing with a congressional subpoena, but a federal judge rejected that this is a second win for Democrats this week. A federal judge also ruled that the president's accountant has to turn ore eight years of the president's financial records. But David, the white house does plan to appeal. The battle continues. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.