Transcript for Simone Biles earns bronze in Olympic comeback

America strong tonight. Simone Biles returning for a dramatic comeback. James Longman in Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, the return of a champion. Simone Biles catapulting herself among the ranks of olympic greats. She performed a near flawless routine. Taking home the bronze -- her seventh medal. She's now tied with '90s phenom Shannon Miller as the most decorated American olympic gymnast. I honestly wasn't even expecting to medal on beam. I just was trying to go out there and hit a good beam set and compete one more time at this olympic games. Reporter: In a week of twists and turns, bichls withdrew from the team final, stepping away if her mental health. It looked like the lights had dimmed for America's star gymnast. Revealing on Instagram revealing something called "The twisties." The only reason I could do beam was because there was no twisting, so thank god for that. Reporter: And today, Biles saying that this bronze means more than all of her golds -- a recognition of her resilience. Whit, I was in the arena watching Simone perform. The atmosphere in there was incredible, and what was really special, the Chinese that won gold and silver, Simone and sunisa were on the sidelines, cheering them on every step of the way. Whit? True spirit of the olympic games right there. And way to go, Simone Biles. James, thank you. I'm whit Johnson in New York. Hope to see you back here tomorrow night. Have a great night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.