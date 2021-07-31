Transcript for Simone Biles' future at Tokyo Olympics uncertain

We move to Tokyo now. The big question of these olympics, with Simone Biles dropping out of more events, will the gymnast compete again? Biles sharing and then deleting these videos in training, landing hard on her back off the uneven bars. There you see it. She will not compete in that or the vault, her specialty, still leaving the door open for floor exercise and balance beam. This as Americans win more medals in the pool and the men's basketball team advances. ABC's Kenneth Moton is in Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, Simone Biles pulling out of two more gymnastics finals, the vult and uneven bars. Ugh! Reporter: The superstar posting, then deleting, these practice videos from Tokyo on Instagram, falling hard on her back. Revealing she's still suffering from what gymnasts call the twisties. She wrote, literally cannot tell up from down. It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body. Now mykayla Skinner, who placed fourth in qualifying, moving into Biles' spot in the vault. Tweeting, doing this for us, Simone Biles. In the pool, Americans Katie ledecky and Caleb Dressel adding to their medal hauls. Katie ledecky will win her third straight olympic gold. Reporter: And she may not be done yet. I want to go to Paris, and I want to keep representing our country at this level. Caleb Dressel is trying to get his second individual gold of these olympic games and he'll do it! Reporter: Dressel breaking his own world record in the butter fly. It took a world record to win the olympic final. Reporter: But he and the rest of the inaugural mixed relay team failed to podium. Jamaica, sweeping the women's 100-meter dash after gold medal favorite, sha-carrie Richardson, was pulled from the games after a positive drug test. Elaine thompson-hera beating Florence Griffith Joyner's 33-year-old olympic record. Covid is making its mark on these games. Tokyo recording over 4,000 cases today, an increase of over 200% from last week. American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig had just 40 hours to get to Tokyo from the U.S. After his teammate, Sam Kendricks, tested positive for covid earlier this week. Kendrick spoke to us from his hotel room, where he is in quarantine. I wanted to be there in the flesh cheering them on every step of the way. Reporter: On the court, the U.S. Men's basketball team advancing to the knockout stage of their tournament. And K.D. Is now the U.S. Olympic scoring leader, surpassing Carmelo Anthony with that three. Reporter: Kevin Durant's 23 points make him now the leading scorer in U.S. Men's olympic basketball history. Team usa making an impact. Let's bring in Kenneth Moton right there in Tokyo. Kenneth, all eyes are on Simone Biles again tonight and her decision whether or not to compete, but she's not yet closing the door on other events. Reporter: No, she's not, Simone Biles can still compete on the floor exercise and balance beam in a couple of days, and she can decide up until the last minute. Usa gymnastics is praising Simone Biles for her courage and grace, saying she will continue to be evaluated. Whit? So many people cheering her on. Kenneth, thank you.

