Transcript for Simultaneous hurricanes threaten Gulf Coast

weekend with you. Now to the other extraordinary weather threat, what could be two hurricanes in the gulf of Mexico at the same time, both headed for the U.S., something never known to happen in recorded history. Let's get to rob Marciano. He's got the timing and track as we look ahead to next week. Reporter: Hi, David. The start of the hurricane season has already been historic, and new this. A scenario we haven't remotely seen in the last 90 years. Let's take a look at where they are now. Tropical storm Laura approaching the caribbean and TD 14, central America. Warnings up for Puerto Rico as the track of Laura takes it over that island, through the virgin Islands. Into the gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a hurricane and heading towards New Orleans. TD 14 to bring into the gulf of Mexico. Both potentially making landfall within 24 hours of each other. Historic, yet let's hope that doesn't happen. David? We're all hoping that doesn't happen. Rob Marciano thanks to you on a Friday night.

