Singer Eddie Money dies at the age of 70

More
He’s known for a string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s including “Two Tickets to Paradise”; before becoming a musician, he served with the NYPD.
0:15 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singer Eddie Money dies at the age of 70

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"He’s known for a string of hits in the ’70s and ’80s including “Two Tickets to Paradise”; before becoming a musician, he served with the NYPD. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65604379","title":"Singer Eddie Money dies at the age of 70","url":"/WNT/video/singer-eddie-money-dies-age-70-65604379"}