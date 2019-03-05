Transcript for Singer Kelly Clarkson has appendix removed day after awards show performance

And a health scare for Kelly Clarkson during at major performance this week. We've now learned that 37 year old singer has revealed she was already in pain while performing her new song broken and beautiful the billboard music awards. The next day she had her appendix removed. Clarkson tweeting she is now. Feeling awesome.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.