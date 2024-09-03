Sister of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and brother breaks silence after tragic deaths

The two were riding bikes near their hometown in New Jersey when they were fatally struck by an alleged drunken driver, just hours before their sister's wedding.

September 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live