Transcript for 2 sixth-graders accused of planning to gun down students at school

graders tonight accused of a plot to shoot classmates and teachers at their school. Tonight, those students are now charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami on their alleged plan. Reporter: Tennessee police tonight say it was a school resource officer who saved the day at this elementary school, following up on rumors he heard Friday that two sixth graders had a hit list and were planning to gun down students here, about an hour west of Knoxville. One was taken custody here in school and the other at home. Reporter: Police say they never found a hit list, but did find a hand drawn map of the school and a plan to hide guns in school lockers until the end of the school year. That's when investigators say the two students planned to March through the building from a back door, shooting teachers and students and then shooting and killing themselves. The family were very cooperative and no weapons for found at any house. Reporter: Parents at the school say they're thankful, but also furious that they're just hearing about this now. The way they handled it, by not letting the parents know, that was wrong on every level. Reporter: Both students are being charged as juveniles, with conspiracy to commit first degree murder. As kids, they're not being identified, but they are in custody tonight. David? Steve osunsami with us on a Monday night. Steve, thank you.

