Transcript for Slain journalist's fiancee: 'I wanted to believe he was alive'

And tonight, right here for the first time, we are now hearing from the fiance of "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi, murder inside the Saudi consulate in istanbul 28 days ago. He was last seen walking into the consulate. She was waiting outside. She waited there into the night, never to see him again. Well, now in her first interview with American television, telling ABC's Ian Pannell that khashoggi had actually visited the consulate just four days beforehand without incident. Reporter: "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi was living in exile when he met a young woman from Turkey and fell in love. This video shows the happy couple going to get paperwork for their wedding. This was September 28, four days before he was killed and he was afraid. So, he didn't want to go into the Saudi consulate that day? "Yes," she says. "He was worried he could be captured and sent back to Saudi Arabia." But instead, he was greeted warmly that day. So, when he went back four days later, his guard was lowered. She waited outside. But the man she was to marry the following day never reappeared. At what point did you know he'd been killed? "I wanted to believe he was alive until the end," she says. "It wasn't until the Saudis confessed they killed him that I acknowledged the horrible tragedy of what had happened." David, almost a month after the killing, she's demanding to know where the body is so she can bury her fiance. And also wanting to know who ordered the killing. David? Ian Pannell with us again tonight. Thank you.

