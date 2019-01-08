Transcript for Small airplane lands on highway in Washington state

Back here at home, and extraordinary images that came in today of a plane making an emergency landing in Washington you can see the plane coming down on a highway. Drivers right beneath the plane. An officer's camera recording the plane just as it was getting closer. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell now. Reporter: In his two-decade career, Washington state trooper Clint Thompson never had a traffic stop like this. An aircraft incident. Possibly just landed on pacific avenue. Reporter: That is a small airplane coming head-on into morning rush hour traffic in parkland, south of Tacoma. Also it got closer, it got bigger and bigger and bigger. It was getting closer to the ground, so, I decided to make it a u-turn. Reporter: Thompson spins his car around, clearing some space on the roadway turned runway, as the pilot makes a wobbly but safe touchdown, even managing to stop before that red light. It was crazy. I mean, you don't see a plane land in the middle of traffic every day. Kind of heroic on the officer's part. Reporter: That pilot, David aklam, says he was flying to work when the engine quit. Thanks to the state patrol. It's a good day to be alive. Reporter: There were no injuries and no damage. The FAA is now looking into the incident. When asked if troopers train for something like this, trooper Thompson said "Nope." David? Clayton, thank you.

