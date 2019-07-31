Transcript for Small boat fire forces passengers to jump into shark-infested waters

tonight to those tourists, some of them American, forced to make an Aul decision. They were on a boat when it caught fire. Do they stay onboard or do they jump into shark-infested waters? And here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: These are the dramatic moments a small tour boat in the galapagos isnds catches fire, forcing passengers to make a choice in the dark of night. I didn't know if I was supposed to stay on a burning boat or jump in the water with sharks. Reporter: Onboard, as T cab bib fills with thick smoke, television producer Lisa Bartley of our KABC station. She keeps her cell phone camera rolling. Follow me. Come, come! Reporter: As all 16 passengers evacuate, jumping right into shark-infested waters. Next, next. Go quick. Stick together. Why don't we all, like, go together? Reporter: The life rafts do not immediately deploy. Their guide keeps them calm, instructing the passengers to swim towards the nearest island. Keep together, grab each other's arms. We kick to the left. Reporter: After an hour in the water, the life rafts finally inflate. Two and a half cold hours later, a sailboat responds to their s-o-s call. All passengers and crew are safe. The tour company tells us tonight they're still investigating what caused that fire last week, but they say they've repaired the boat and it's back in the water. David? We're just glad everyone is okay, and Kaylee, great to have you.

