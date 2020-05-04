Transcript for Small businesses in desperate need of financial lifeline

business owners, in need of a financial lifeline. The first government relief checks expected to show up in direct deposit accounts within two weeks. But some frustrated business owners are complaining about the payroll protection plan, calling the application process a, quote, hot mess. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: With the economy on life support tonight, the big question about when government stimulus money starts flowing to Americans and businesses is complicated. I'm pleased to report that within two weeks, the first payments will be direct deposit into taxpayers' accounts. Reporter: But it's not that simple. 80 million eligible Americans who haven't signed up for irs direct deposit still have to wait for a check in the mail. That could take several months. Supposedly they're sending us $1,200 from the federal government, which will not pay my rent. Reporter: For some small businesses -- Basically, what we have is a hot mess. Reporter: -- Signing up for the government's payroll protection program, to keep them afloat, has been equally frustrating. Applying for those programs has been kind of like boarding an airplane that's still being built, but it's taking off. Reporter: Getting the economy flying again may depend on testing as many people as possible so they can be cleared to go back to work. But states like California are still dealing with a testing backlog, 13,000 people still waiting on results. I think you see the return to normalcy when we have an approved rapid testing program that can be brought to scale. Reporter: Now, Tom, as for setting up direct deposit, an irs website is likely still weeks away, but now turbo tax is online with a new site, they say if you sign up there, you should be getting your stimulus money much faster. Tom? Clayton Sandell with some good tips tonight from Denver tonight. Clayton, thank you.

