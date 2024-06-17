Small plane crashed in a river near Boston, prompting investigations by the FAA, NTSB

The pilot, who was the only person onboard, was found dead. Rescue crews used a boat to reach the plane, which overturned in the water.

June 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live