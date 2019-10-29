Transcript for Small plane crashes into neighborhood, damaging at least 3 homes

To the other news, a deadly plane crash in a New Jersey neighborhood, about 25 miles outside New York City. In fact, look at this doorbell it captured the Cessna plunging from the sky there in the distance. Slamming into a home, erupting into flames. A second home going up in flames, too. ABC's gio Benitez is on the scene tonight. All these houses! Reporter: Tonight, the horrifying moments after a small Cessna plane comes crashing down into a New Jersey neighborhood. At one point, it looked like it was doing fine, but it was low, and then they heard a loud bang when it, of course, hit the house. Reporter: A doorbell cam capturing the moment the plane fell out of the sky. You can see it diving straight down. The fire damaging at least three homes. Neighbors rushing to help. A woman inside one of the homes that caught fire was able to run out just in time, uninjured. We made sure we had someone to check on the two houses next door, because the flames were about 30 to 40 feet high and the whole first floor, second floor was on fire. Reporter: The plane was flying from leesburg, Virginia, and crashed just before getting to the airport in linden, new Jersey. My god. Reporter: The pilot was the only one onboard. No one else was injured. And David, investigators from the NTSB are her on the ground right now. They're going to be here for the next few days. They say the pilot did not make any distress calls, so this investigation is just beginning, David. All right, gio, thank you. On capitol hill today, on

