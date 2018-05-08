Small plane crashes into shopping mall parking lot

More
In Orange County, California, a pilot of a small twin-engine Cessna declared an emergency and crashed down into a shopping mall parking lot right on top of a car.
1:42 | 08/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small plane crashes into shopping mall parking lot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57047708,"title":"Small plane crashes into shopping mall parking lot","duration":"1:42","description":"In Orange County, California, a pilot of a small twin-engine Cessna declared an emergency and crashed down into a shopping mall parking lot right on top of a car.","url":"/WNT/video/small-plane-crashes-shopping-mall-parking-lot-57047708","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.