Snow, heavy rain as storm system moves east

More
New flash flood watches from Mississippi to Georgia are putting at least three dozen rivers at risk of flooding.
1:06 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow, heavy rain as storm system moves east

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"New flash flood watches from Mississippi to Georgia are putting at least three dozen rivers at risk of flooding.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69057504","title":"Snow, heavy rain as storm system moves east","url":"/WNT/video/snow-heavy-rain-storm-system-moves-east-69057504"}