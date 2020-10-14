Transcript for Soldier breaks down after meeting 8-month-old son

Finally, the dad and his long wait. Andra and Skylar were high school sweethearts. About to have their first child when they got word that Andrew, an army National Guard sergeant, was being deployed to the middle East. Skyla was six months pregnant. They were facetime, even during labor. Micah was soon born. Eight months later, that sergeant got the news that he was headed home. His wife and baby boy waiting in the airport hangar in Louisiana. That dad coming through the crowd, seeing his wife and baby waiting. A hug for his wife, a kiss for her. And then a kiss for his baby boy. Picking him up and holding him for the first time. Andrew overcome in the moment. That image has now been seen by so many. And they tell us tonight baby Micah doing well. They are spending every moment together.

