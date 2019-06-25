Transcript for Soldier becomes first living Medal of Honor recipient from Iraq War

Finally tonight here, America strong. History made today. The first living Iraq war veteran to receive the medal of honor. Army staff sergeant David belavia, original will from Buffalo, New York. He served in the Iraq war. He was a squad leader in operation fan fom fury. Their migts on the knight of November 10th, 2004, to clear a block of 12 buildings where six or more insurgents were believed to be hiding. And he describes that night. So, we start the process of methodically going door-to-door, house to house, looking for something and it wasn't coming up. Building after building after building, nothing. And we walked right into an ambush with bell-fed machine guns. Reporter: The sergeant was credited with risking his own life by braving enemy fire to save his entire squad. His platoon members remember that day. Were it not for David, I wouldn't be sitting here today. Reporter: He was just 29 years old, and today, he became the first living medal of honor recipient from the Iraq war. The medal of honor to sergeant David g.belavia. At the risk of his life, above and beyond the call of duty. Reporter: President trump placing the medal around his neck. Moments later, in the east room, 32 American service members who fought with the sergeant sharing the stage. I never thought I'd see love on a battlefield, but you see people doing things for each other that they would never, ever do in any other circumstance, and it is a sight to see. It will change your life forever. Reporter: And today, he shared his honor with them. And salute him tonight and his platoon. Thank you for watching. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you tomorrow.

