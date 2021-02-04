-
Now Playing: New report links Matt Gaetz to alleged cash payments provided to women for sex
-
Now Playing: Exclusive aerial footage of complex being constructed for migrant children
-
Now Playing: New mayor makes Boston history
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, April 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Elections to watch in 2021| FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Mississippi gov. defends rolling back restrictions and transgender athlete bill
-
Now Playing: Vice president speaks at launch of vaccine public education campaign
-
Now Playing: Rep. Matt Gaetz faces DOJ investigation into sex trafficking allegations
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils $2T infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Timeline: Sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, March 31, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 31, 2021
-
Now Playing: Biden commerce secretary: Infrastructure plan a ‘historic’ investment
-
Now Playing: Florida congressman faces allegations of inappropriate relationship
-
Now Playing: Biden outlines massive jobs and infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Growing immigration crisis at the US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Police misconduct trials are rare. Instead, cities pay millions to settle claims
-
Now Playing: Biden to unveil massive infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Congressman under investigation, claims extortion plot