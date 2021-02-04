Sources: Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for possibly paying women for sex

ABC News confirmed a report that that the Justice Department is investigating whether Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz gave cash or other items of value to multiple women recruited online to sleep with him.
1:54 | 04/02/21

