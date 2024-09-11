Space-X Polaris Dawn crew gears up for first-ever commercial spacewalk

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and Space-X's Sarah Gillis will exit the spacecraft. The team has already traveled 870 miles from Earth -- farther than anyone since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

September 11, 2024

