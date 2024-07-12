SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket grounded after first in-flight failure since 2015

On Thursday, a SpaceX rocket's upper stage engine failure stranded 20 Starlink internet satellites in a low, non-survivable orbit. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate this incident.

July 12, 2024

