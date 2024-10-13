Special honor for NBA superfans

Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee, Billy Crystal and businessman Alan Horwitz have been inducted as superfans into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

October 13, 2024

