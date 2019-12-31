Transcript for Specialized drones to fill skies over NYC for New Year’s Eve

1 million people are expected to pack into times square for the iconic ball drop there. Crowds streaming in at this hour. The NYPD out in full force launching new high tech equipment overhead. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time ever on new year's eve, specialized drones will be dotting the skies over New York to protect one of the world's biggest celebrations. Times square is probably going to be the safest place on the planet Earth. Reporter: About a million people will pack times square. First, going through several layers of security, including metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs. Authorities say there is no known credible threat, but thousands of NYPD officers with heavy weapons will be on guard. We have all these resources on the ground. Our aviation unit will be overhead, surveying rooftops and ensuring the crowds are safe. Reporter: Inside a special command center, there are police monitoring more than 1,200 cameras, as well as fields from helicopters and those drones. The NYPD also has the capability to block unauthorized drones from above times square. And on the ground, blockades of huge trucks creating a ring of steel. Nobody else puts that kind of effort into an event like this. Reporter: And here's one more note about those drones. These, again, are highly specialized. They are equipped with thermal imaging, 3D mapping technology and the ability to zoom in on anything on the ground. A lot going on behind us.

