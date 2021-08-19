Transcript for Standoff between bomb suspect and authorities last hours on Capitol Hill

In the meantime, we move to the bomb threat emergency that brought parts of the nation's capital to a standstill for five hours today. A man pulling his truck right up to the library of congress, telling police he had a bomb. Livestreaming from his truck. An officer at the time saw what appeared to be something in his hand, potentially a detonator, prompting a lockdown and E vac wagss for hours. After that five-hour standoff, he surrendered to police, and tonight, what they found in that truck. Here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: For more than five hours, parts of capitol hill brought to a standstill. Multiple law enforcement agencies converging as a man pulls up in front of the U.S. Supreme court and library of congress claiming to have a bomb. Sniper teams ready to fire. K-9 units deployed. Bomb squads rolling down the street. I got a bomb in here. I don't want nobody hurt. Reporter: The suspect identified as 49-year-old Floyd ray roseberry, rambling, streaming it all from his black pick yum truck. Roseberry confronts an officer. The officer said appeared to be a detonator in the man's hand. Reporter: Police who saw the streaming video were concerned about this rusty canister. Roseberry claiming to have gunpowder, tannerite, ammonium nitrate and 2,000 pounds of coins inside the vehicle that could be used as shrapnel. When this bomb goes off, there's going to be four more right behind it. Reporter: Facebook taking down the video, as a number of buildings, including the supreme court, were evacuated. Roseberry took into custody at 2:30 P.M. Investigators descending on his home. Bomb disposal robots seen inside. Capitol police just told us there was no functioning bomb in the truck, but they're examining whether any bomb-making materials. This comes at a tense time for law enforcement in the wake of January 6th. They are worried about everything from Al Qaeda and domestic terrorism to Afghanistan. David? All right, Pierre Thomas and our team following this all day long for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.