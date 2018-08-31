Transcript for Stars, family and friends pack church to remember Aretha Franklin

What has looked a bit a daylong celebration of the life of Aretha Franklin. The funeral service for the queen of soul in her hometown. Stevie Wonder they are among those delivering powerful performances. Smokey Robinson blowing a kiss to his childhood friend. And former President Bill Clinton remembering Aretha Franklin as he breathtaking talent. ABC's Jack we teach with a farewell to the queen. America and the world. Got taken to church today. His family friends fans presidents and pop stars. Packed the greater grace temple in Detroit to say farewell to the undisputed queen of soul. Aretha Franklin. Who was Clinton's do most of sitting on the most prominent stages of the world was who was home grow enough to bring them to slow of the trust's objective. Have a class home. By herself. The reef. In that solid bronze gold plated casket. Dressed head to toe when gold President Clinton paying tribute that the secret to her right as what she took his massive talent. And this is perfect cultural race. And decided to be the composer of her own life's all. For the soul it turned out to greet every his grandchildren speaking with reverence. Her voice. Made you feel something. He fell everywhere in every no. Every emotion and the song she sang. Her voice brought peace and you be watching for the windows and having. And I promise to carry our family legacy with pride in doing. Long live the queen. Some in the music industry's biggest stars. Lending their voice. But above it all this was without a doubt sure. Yet that's frank Pakistan's own those days. Somebody ought to be able to advance the good stuff. The funeral lasted most the day in a wreath there will be buried. It would lawn cemetery they also made the announcement that state park the same place. They've held host to a gospel concert in the icon Donner will be renamed the Aretha Franklin park. Tom Zachary quiche for exactly thank.

