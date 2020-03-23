States complain about federal government response to people not social distancing

More
Beaches are crowded in California and boat parties continue in Florida despite warnings to residents to stay at home.
5:42 | 03/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for States complain about federal government response to people not social distancing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:42","description":"Beaches are crowded in California and boat parties continue in Florida despite warnings to residents to stay at home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69740677","title":"States complain about federal government response to people not social distancing","url":"/WNT/video/states-complain-federal-government-response-people-social-distancing-69740677"}