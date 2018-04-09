Transcript for States of emergency from Louisiana to Alabama

you after the lab holiday.and we begin tonight with those earnings upt this hour the massive system moving in on the right now. All along thegulf tropical storm Gordon isridown, nearing landfall. Ions of Americans are bracing for impacttonight. Ere are states of emergency all alg coast. National Guard troops have been ca up. Dark skies and waves up in gulf shores, Alabama, as the storm approaching tonight. Reaching ocean springs, mississii. Therm drupting air travel already. And take a look at the satelli at this the storm growingateoday and wind gusts now U to 85 miles per hour. Huicane season is upon us. ABC's chief meteorologi zee train Stor she's Mississippi for us tonight. Ginger Reporr: David, white house caps behind me in theulf of Mexico are really in D this STO I less than 100 miles from our location right he. It should make landfall in the next couple of hours east of us D remember, the heftiest part of the M, the intense, will be toht ofre it makes let's so where that's goi to gulfport and back up to Jackson. Eto, thishing will be inland and going to squee with a front, I think inland will be a mar story as we head the midweek and beyond. Also though,id, three to five-feet of storm surge expected the mobile bay has to watch out. End of the week, W tal about what's left of Gordon in the mile of the country. David? We know you'l tracking it inhe nig and first thing in the mning on "Gma." Ginger, thank you. Inger jus reported, Gordon is to slam ashore right there along the T, where schools, sinesses, sortasinos have to pro their hos from rising waters and ngerous Flo ctor oquens tonight. Reporter:onight, th omins F bands of rain slamming into the . Gordown.winds of 70 miles per muchs a foot of rain threations in the houread. Ates of emergency strehi from Louisiana to lama. It is tto take th as a serious Orm and be prepared to it gaine strength. Potentially catastrophic inland flooding feared. And a- that storm rge warning in effect. Harrison couup to fiveeet of water above dry ground. Reporter:ing storm gaining so much strength in the las 48 forcing residents to scramble. Eneral moo hes this thing approaches? Tty much, nestly, I think well kind ofumped in alped each other. I'm confident we've Gothe mps and the wed to through th. All right, , let's get to Victor, S from biloxi, T. Theul eye for Gordon in the nghours. And prepitioning teams to jump intoionnce E comes through. Reporter: That's D. Respse teams Ross the gulf coast aretanding B tonight in Louisiana. The natl has been activated. And firefighters across Alabama and Mississippi are rdy respond to any emergencies,g higher rescues.here in biloxi, the conditions going worse a we're expecting a dirhit. David? Victor Oquendo gr zee tonight, thank you. In thetime, next this Tuesday evening, another swirling tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.