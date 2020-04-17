Transcript for States look for next steps as hospitals continue fight

Good evening. We have just about made it through another week here together and it was another trying week here in America. The deadliest since that crisis began. With New York reaching its peak, leveling out, but at an awful level. Another 600 people dead in just the last 24 hours. Massachusetts trample hitting their peak just now. And governors across the country must decide how and when to slowly re-open their states. The president speaking late today on all of this. We take note of the numbers tonight of lives lost. More than 36,000 people lost, doubling in a week. On the front lines the battle against the virus rages on in so many parts of this country. You can seehere the emts in protective gear hosed off, being decontaminated. That's in Yonkers, New York. The fast moving investigation in at least one nursing home. But at so many senior centers residents passing away with nobody from their family at their side. We wanted to hear the stories behind the face. The family member in the long lines across the country, and you will be moved by the families who never thought they would have to can for food them line here in San Antonio. Now tonight, the war of words erupting. Just 24 hours after the president said governor would make that call he is now encouraging protesters in several states who want to re-open now. This evening, governor Cuomo lashing out after the president took aim at some governors. Whit Johnson leading us off here in New York. . Reporter: Tonight, a heavy toll. Emts transporting suspected covid patients and decontaminating only to do it again. I can't sleep with the lights off. I sleep with my lights on. Reporter: For a New York paramedic arc relentless cycle delivering bad news. It's real hard. For a young kid, youngest boy is three, and you can't do nothing. Reporter: In New York, at least 630 people dying in a single day. You're not going to hear any day soon, it's over, the nightmare ends and you wake up. It's going to be incremental and we have to be smart. Reporter: In New Jersey, 300 lives lost, the death toll doubling since last week. This is five times the number of new jerseyens we lost on 9/11. Reporter: The pandemiclekying senior citizens in nursing homes at an alarming rate. 55 residents dying at this home in Brooklyn and in New Jersey, 49% of patients are in nursing homes Massachusetts it's 50%. Across the country, thousands cut off from their family members, feeling helpless. I know she's fighting and I just need her to know I'm fighting for her. Reporter: Amid tragedy, there is triumph. Janet Mendez could hardly breathe when she was brought to the hospital a month ago. She was told she would be put on a ventilator. I had less than 20 minutes to say good-bye to everybody. Reporter: But now she is going home. That high five from the doctor who helped save her life. Tonight, many states now looking for their next steps too. In Las Vegas, where the famed strip lied empty, the mayor pleading to re-open. I fear that we're going to have deaths caused by people just throwing their hands up -- I can't handle this anymore. Reporter: Today, the Texas governor becoming the first to announce machines to re-open some stores next week, but only for curbside pickups, no customers inside. We must put health and safety first. Reporter: It's been 24 hours since president trump announced guidelines for re-opening the country, applauding his relationships with governors of both parties, saying they would call the shots. Today he egged on protesters defying stay-at-home orders in several states with democratic governors, states that will be key to his re-election. They listen to me. They seem to be protesters that like me. Reporter: Michigan's governor with a warning. Better to be six photo apart right now than six feet under. Reporter: Hours later the president tweeting out, liberate Michigan, Minnesota, and Virginia. He also took aim at New York's governor who has pleaded for federal help to expand crucial testing. Is there any funding so I can do these things that you want us to do? No. That is passing the buck without passing the bucks. The president was watching and tweeted, Cuomo should spend more time doing and less time complaining. First of all, if he's setting home watching TV maybe he should get up and go work, right? Reporter: Cuomo also had no use for the claim he should be more thankful for the federal help New York received. You want me to say thank you? Thank you for doing your job. Thank you for participating in a modicum of federal responsibility in a national crisis. Whit Johnson back with us at the top of the broadcast so many governors across the country sounding the alarm, whit, saying there's not enough testing for families to get back out in society to get back to work, send the kids become to school. We took note late today vice president pence in a new interview saying there is, quote, a significant amount of unused testing capacity in this country. Sounds like he says there's testing available, even as we know there are complaints in several parts of the country that there are not enough tests. Reporter: David, in that interview the vice president said the administration has no higher priority than expanded testing right now and that unused testing capacity you just mentioned pence said is something that could be activated, potentially doubling the amount of the tests taking place in this country every day. Whit Johnson leading us off.

