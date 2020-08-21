Steve Bannon charged for crowdfunding campaign

More
The former Trump adviser has been indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a crowdfunding campaign to build part of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
4:02 | 08/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Steve Bannon charged for crowdfunding campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:02","description":"The former Trump adviser has been indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in connection to a crowdfunding campaign to build part of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72505219","title":"Steve Bannon charged for crowdfunding campaign","url":"/WNT/video/steve-bannon-charged-crowdfunding-campaign-72505219"}