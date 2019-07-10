Transcript for Stop speculating about slaying of Amber Guyger witness: Mayor

Now to the Dallas mayor tonight, urging calm after the mysterious murderer in the key witness in the trial of that former Dallas police officer. Joshua brown lived in that same apartment building and his emotional testimony actually helped convict amber guyger. So, who killed him and why? ABC's Marcus Moore from Dallas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the mayor of Dallas urging the public from refrain from speculating about the mysterious murder of Joshua brown. A former officer convicted of murder after she says she entered a neighbor's apartment thinking it was hers and shot him to death. Brown, himself, found dead Friday night. Shot multiple times in the parking lot of his new apartment complex. I had heard pow, pow, pow, pop, pop, pop. Reporter: Brown lived across the hall from botham Jean and disputed this claim during the trial. I yelled at him, like, "Let me see your hands, let me see your hands." Reporter: Brown testified he never heard that warning. Do you recall ever hearing someone saying, "Hey, put your hands up," in a loud tone? No. No ma'am. Or "Show me your hands"? No ma'am. Reporter: But brown, no stranger to gun violence. Last year wounded, his friend murdered, outside a strip club. His family says he was a reluctant witness in the guyger case and had been concerned about testifying so publicly. Any time someone is killed under mysterious circumstances, you have to look at their whole life to see who might have something out against them. Reporter: Police so far identifying no suspects. Marcus Moore has been on this case from the beginning. And another headline on this case tonight, we're hearing from the judge in the trial, I know, Marcus, she's now defending herself tonight as she hugged the officer, too, in that courtroom? Reporter: Yeah, David. The hug from the judge came after botham Jean's brother embraced guyger. The judge says after that moving moment, guyger asked her for a hug, too. She believed that her actions were appropriate as the trial was over and guyger was asking for forgiveness. David? Marcus, thank you.

