Transcript for New storm is set to strike the West and sweep eastward throughout Christmas week

Return of the holiday forecast as millions of Americans troubled C family and friends Snowe and ray are making a mess of the roads take a look at this. It's in the Pacific northwest several spin outs reported some drivers forced to dig out. At the same time a new storms have to strike the west tomorrow. All sweeping. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano and rob. You're just on this week's popping up on the east yet so weak one but it's an effort a lot of guilt trouble tonight through tomorrow afternoon you can see it across the Ohio River valley. I seventy it gets to I eighty and it'll hit some colder air and I think that's when we'll see a little bit in the way of snow here you go will go over the next twelve to 24 hours to fill the New York little Paulson snell. Mostly accumulating north of New York City and maybe is about an inch or so but enough to slick up the roadways and then lake effect snow showers next storm coming into the west this one's gonna be a stronger one heading to northern California. During the day tomorrow by about noon time and in driving down in south ends of San Francisco this snow at the higher elevations so those mountain passes are going to be Dicey as well Salt Lake City Dan read a little snow as well. Wednesday Thursday miss it looks to be significant storm in the plains with maybe some heavy snow. Across parts of northern plains and heavy rain into figures like Dallas a lot of people are able white Christmas it's looking like some people on how to rob.

